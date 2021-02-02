Spoiler: we're set for an interminable year of early election speculation.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

It’s the first day back at school for our politicians and despite the shadow of the pandemic hanging over parliament, there will still be room for the usual playground antics.

No, not even COVID-19 can stop the scandals and Muppet Show theatrics of our current cabinet.

We've already had an early taste, with Peter Dutton attacking Western Australia's lockdown only to have the PM contradict him within hours.