Remembering the best of Kevin Andrews, plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Kevin "Oh-lonesome-me" Andrews How must veteran Liberal Kevin Andrews feel after being rolled for preselection in his seat of Menzies? Having watched Scott Morrison intervene to save Craig sodding Kelly in Hughes, when it came to Andrews it appears Morrison left him largely to his own devices.

So now we've lost the father of the house, it's a good time look back at some of his greatest hits.

Andrews was of course near the heart of the appalling Mohamed Haneef saga, and his enduring influence is demonstrated by attempting to politically weaponise anti-African sentiment in a doomed election year a full decade before Johnny-come-latelys like Matthew Guy and Peter Dutton jumped on board.