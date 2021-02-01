Ten had the most popular show on TV last night, but it still lost out to Nine and Seven.

(Image: Network 10)

Ten's finale of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here was the most popular non-news program last night -- with 1.23 million for the winner’s announcement -- but viewers didn't stick around either side of it. The Amazing Race Australia kicks off tonight in its place.

Nine easily won the night, holding viewers with Married at First Sight (MAFS) and 60 Minutes. MAFS kicked off with the usual reunion (1.13 million nationally) and it continues tonight. Tune in for all the triteness of a bunch of look-at-me’s who have learned nothing from COVID.

This week is just a taste from Nine because the Australian Open starts next Monday and everything has a rest for a fortnight.