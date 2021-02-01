Money flowed generously into the coffers of the major parties. But did it make a difference?

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and opposition leader Deb Frecklington (Image: AAP/Darren England)

Queensland has never been so relevant to federal politics, and the latest political donations data shows it.

Money flowed generously into the coffers of the Queensland branches of the major parties ahead of the state election in October. But it wasn’t always a case of money winning votes.

Once again Queensland was home to the country’s biggest donor, Clive Palmer. Palmer’s company Mineralogy pumped nearly $6 million into his spoiler United Australia Party campaign. The party failed to win even 1% of the vote, even after bombarding voters with ads dominated by unsubstantiated claims of a Labor "death tax".