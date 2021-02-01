Clive Palmer tops the donations pops giving himself $6 million, but cardboard box king Anthony Pratt parted with a not paltry $1.5 million.

Billionaire Anthony Pratt and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Clive Palmer was again Australia’s biggest political spender in the 2019-20 financial year, giving nearly $6 million to... himself.

The donation from Palmer’s company, Mineralogy, to his party, the United Australia Party, represents a significant fall from the $83 million he donated in the previous reporting period when he went on a spending blitz centred around the 2019 election.

But again it was an investment without return for the mining magnate, whose party won just 0.6% of the primary vote at 2020's Queensland state election.