Clive Palmer was again Australia’s biggest political spender in the 2019-20 financial year, giving nearly $6 million to... himself.
The donation from Palmer’s company, Mineralogy, to his party, the United Australia Party, represents a significant fall from the $83 million he donated in the previous reporting period when he went on a spending blitz centred around the 2019 election.
But again it was an investment without return for the mining magnate, whose party won just 0.6% of the primary vote at 2020's Queensland state election.
