(Image: Adobe)

The fossil fuel industry has continued to pump money into politics, buying huge amounts of influence in Canberra even as it faces existential threat around the world. This follows a record year for fossil fuel donations, which dominated the 2019 federal election.

Once again the biggest donor was Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy, donating $5.9 million to his United Australia Party. But Palmer's actions are out of step with most companies.

Woodside Petroleum was the second biggest single contributor, with $335,000 handed to the major parties in disclosed donations -- an increase of $52,000 from the year before.