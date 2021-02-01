Mark McGowan says the problem of stopping second jobs in hotel quarantine is hard. Recent history shows the alternative is harder.

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Perth and the Peel and the south-west regions in Western Australia have gone into a snap five-day lockdown after a quarantine hotel security guard tested positive for COVID-19.

The guard had also been working as a rideshare driver. The last time he worked his second job was on January 22. It's believed he contracted the virus on January 26 or 27 while working in the Perth CBD. It’s sheer luck he didn’t contract it sooner.

It's likely we'll be told later today whether he contracted the more infectious UK strain of the virus.