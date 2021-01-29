From day one on January 25 last year the coronavirus found every nook and cranny it could to divide and conquer.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship. (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

January 25, 2020

A Chinese national who had arrived in Melbourne on January 19 is the first person to test positive for a mysterious new coronavirus originating in the city of Wuhan, in central China. In the preceding days, China confirmed the virus could spread between people, a week after the World Health Organization suggested there was no evidence for this. The virus has begun to spread into Europe and the United States. By the end of the day, there are three positive cases in Sydney.

“There is no reason for alarm in the general community,” then Victorian health minister Jenny Mikakos says.