It took nearly the whole season, but I'm A Celebrity has finally clicked with viewers, who tuned in to watch last night's elimination.

Ten’s last elimination on I’m A Celebrity finally clicked with viewers who tuned in to watch -- 1.097 million, 544,000 more than watched the lead up - 1.043 million). It wraps up Sunday night and the 2022 version -- if it happens -- will again be locally based because COVID-19 will still be a problem in a year’s time, one way or another cost-wise in particular (for Ten).

Those numbers helped Ten past Seven into second on the main channels in total people and to top the demos (it’s a demo play).

The AFLW started last night -- Carlton v the Wobbles -- 296,000 on Seven channels and 50,000 (and number five) on Foxtel.