International experts say the world has been fooling itself, and that the wrong metrics have been used since the pandemic began.

A volunteer disinfects a church in Wuhan in March 2020 (Image: EPA/Li Ke)

It’s been a year since COVID-19 made headlines. Since then, the pandemic has changed everything we thought we knew about managing a crisis.

About 100 million people around the world have been infected with the deadly virus; more than 2 million have died. The long-term health effects are still being discovered. Vaccines are starting to be administered, but the rollout process is complicated.

In some cases, countries with more evolved resources have fared worse than those with fewer resources. Nations with similar governments and demographics have had vastly different outcomes. Pandemic playbooks have been thrown out the window.