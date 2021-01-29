This week Wall Street got a taste of its own medicine.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Shock. Horror. Gasp. World markets reel from the news that Wall Street stocks are being manipulated. Excuse me for a minute while I pick myself up off the floor from laughing too hard.

That’s the first reaction to this week’s bizarre GameStop story, whereby an army of day-trading nerds used people power to drive up the share price of the ailing video game shop. They've done similar coordinated plays on Blackberry and retailer Macy's.

In short (pardon the pun), they've taken on the Masters of the Universe and managed to beat them at their own game.