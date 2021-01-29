Shock. Horror. Gasp. World markets reel from the news that Wall Street stocks are being manipulated. Excuse me for a minute while I pick myself up off the floor from laughing too hard.
That’s the first reaction to this week’s bizarre GameStop story, whereby an army of day-trading nerds used people power to drive up the share price of the ailing video game shop. They've done similar coordinated plays on Blackberry and retailer Macy's.
In short (pardon the pun), they've taken on the Masters of the Universe and managed to beat them at their own game.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.