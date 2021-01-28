The past is not only our present but out future. Channel Nine has a lot to answer for.

A poster of the 1986 Crocodile Dundee movie.

A Night to Remember is a 1958 British film about the sinking of the Titanic, an apt way to describe free-to-air TV last night, and tonight, and quite a few nights in the past and in the future -- and especially apt tonight given that Nine has yet another repeat of Crocodile Dundee (1986) and on Saturday night, the sequel (1988).

Iceberg ahead warning, iceberg ahead warning...

Seven missed the BBL -- most viewers didn’t. It finished third behind Nine and Ten. Ten benefited from another ep of I’m A Celebrity where 32,000 people turned off from watching the lead-up (1.1 million) for the elimination (977,000).