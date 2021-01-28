Oh the irony! Josh and Dean's chummy chat doesn't include previous racial slurs by the Sky News barker. And Tanya waltzes away from Albo.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Calling out hate? Treasurer Josh Frydenberg took Holocaust Remembrance Day to note a disturbing recrudescence of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial in Australia and abroad. Anyone who reads Crikey will know we have no quarrel with that assessment -- we have been following the rise of the far right and the attendant rise in anti-Semitism for years. You only have to cast your mind back to this past weekend to see Nazi groups meeting in Australia. And Frydenberg, whose mother fled the horrors of the Holocaust, is well-positioned to talk about this for the government.

But we couldn't help note the irony that one of the people Frydenberg told this to was Sky News Australia's Rowan Dean. One of his refrains for the day was that Australians were obliged to "take on hate wherever we see it".

Interestingly, during his chummy chat with Dean, Frydenberg didn't feel the need to bring up the time Dean told then race discrimination commissioner Tim Soutphommasane to “hop on a plane and go back to Laos”, or his show's exultant embrace of Milo Yiannopoulos.