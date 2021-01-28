Crikey looks at the countries that have handled the pandemic the best, and what they have in common.

Thai health workers prepare to disinfect a shrimp market earlier this week (Image: EPA/Narong Sangnak)

Australia’s management of the coronavirus pandemic is among the best in the world, a new report from the Lowy Institute has found.

The study, which examines the influence of factors including geography, systems of government, economic systems and population size on a country’s handling of the pandemic lists Australia as the eighth-best performer globally, with New Zealand coming in at number one. The United States, meanwhile is fifth last, with Brazil at the bottom.

But the top 10 indicates that good pandemic management can cut across political systems, income levels and beneficial geography.