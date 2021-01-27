In Australia, analysts have focused on Xi Jinping's comments on free trade. But overseas, his remarks are seen as a message for the new US administration.

Xi Jinping delivers his speech to the World Economic Forum (Image: EPA/Supplied)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned global leaders about the prospects of a “new Cold War” that could “drive the world to division and even conflict”.

In a clear message to the Biden administration and its allies, he rebuked western critics of Beijing: “We should respect and accommodate differences, avoid meddling in other countries’ internal affairs and resolve disagreements through consultation and dialogue.”

Both here and around the world, Xi's speech is getting plenty of scrutiny and interpretation. Here's a selection.