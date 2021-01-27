With hate crimes on the rise, the UN takes aim at technology's role in normalising and fostering 'a self-reinforcing vortex of violence'.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres (Image: Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS and AAP)

The United Nations is urging governments across the world to do more to curb the resurgence of anti-Semitism that is in part being accelerated by the way in which technology is used to spread pernicious ideologies.

António Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, said in remarks made at a United Nations Holocaust memorial ceremony overnight that there was a global crisis of anti-Semitic hatred and that leadership is required to foster social cohesion and address root causes of hatred.

Guterres observed that new hate crimes against Jews were

being reported each day and that assailants appear to be “inspired by previous

attacks, glorying the assailants and creating a self-reinforcing vortex of

violence”.