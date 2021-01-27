Threats to sue from Italy, a bit of argy-bargy between the EU and the UK. The global program isn't going as smoothly as hoped.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP/Esteban Felix

Doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are being doled out more slowly than expected, with disruptions on both sides. The ever-changing time frames have caused stoushes between the European Union and the UK, and Italy is threatening to sue.

But Australian officials remain optimistic that our vaccines will be delivered on time, although the timeline has changed many times. Officials have also refrained from providing clear details on what the rollout will look like after March.

Here’s what we know so far.