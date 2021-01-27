Australia's big 'jobs recovery' isn't all it's cracked up to be.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Australia’s jobs recovery following last year’s COVID-induced recession is average -- at least compared with the rest of the world. And compared with outcomes during the last global recession, it's extremely poor.

So why aren't we reading about it?

Mainstream commentators persistently refuse to examine Australia’s economic outcomes relative to the rest of the world. This eliminates any consideration of external headwinds or tailwinds -- which are nearly always significant. It leaves the commentariat comparing this month’s outcomes with last month’s or, if that happens to be bleak, then with mythical “expectations”.