If Google pulls its search engine from Australia, the consequences could be devastating for small businesses.

(Image: Adobe)

Google has threatened to pull out of Australia amid negotiations for a digital news code which would force Google and Facebook to pay news media companies for content.

While Google Drive, maps and Gmail would still be accessible, searching Google for business listings, news articles, and information about your latest health scare would no longer be possible.

Despite search engine alternatives such as Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo, some say the change would decimate small businesses, while others say Google’s threat shows just how important breaking up such a powerful company is.