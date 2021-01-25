With the decision to award Australia's highest honour to Margaret Court, it feels eerily as though Yes, Minister has come to Yarralumla.

Governor-General David Hurley (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

With the decision to award Australia's highest honour to Margaret Court, it feels eerily as though Yes, Minister has come to Yarralumla, with Jim Hacker playing the role of a hapless governor-general rubber-stamping what is put in front of him.

What else are we to make of the situation? Just six months ago, governor-general David Hurley vowed in a statement to Crikey to restore confidence in an honours system battered by politicisation and skewed towards the wealthy and politically connected. He then proceeded to make a culture wars decision which recognises someone who for the last 30 years has campaigned relentlessly for extreme socially conservative values as founder and pastor of a Pentecostal church.

Court's award is in fact a promotion. She was awarded an AO -- the second highest Australian honour -- in 2007, in the final year of the Howard government. The award recognised not only her extraordinary tennis career which ended in 1977 but also her "pastoral care" works in the community.