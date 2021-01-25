Every year the Australian Open seems to coincide with a new Margaret Court controversy.
Even in 2021, with players being bundled out with COVID-19 weeks before the tournament begins and many stuck in hotel quarantine, the headlines are all about Margaret Court and her Australia Day AC gong.
What can we expect to be fighting about during future Australian Opens? We took a sneak peek at the inevitable upcoming Court-roversies.
2022: We debate whether Margaret Court should be Australia’s next ambassador to the United States.
2023: A furore over whether she should be governor-general (for her tennis achievements, of course).
2024: Vegemite releases MargieMite 2.0. Should it really be named after her?
2025: Growing calls to cancel Night Court, her sports show on Sky News After Dark.
2026: Controversy erupts over her planned Botany Bay landing reenactment.
2027: Controversy erupts over her planned ANZAC landing reenactment.
2028: She releases a new book. Just a new book launch? Really. But you just wait until you read the lengthy sections that have nothing to do with her tennis achievements…
2029: Her second tilt for the governor-general job.
2030: MargieMite 3.0.
2031: Some comments she made on her weekly Sunrise slot go viral (for the wrong reasons).
2032: Should her 90th birthday celebrations take place at the Australian Open?
2033: It’s been eight years, but has the Night Court writers room finally run out of ideas for edgy comedy skits?
2034: Should stop talking about Margaret Court?
2035: Some shocking revelations from her tell-all interview with JetPackTennisDaily.
2036: AI has worked out a way to get her in the news this time. We have a 0.000187% chance of predicting what it comes up with.
2037: 54% of respondents to a state-run survey say that they haven’t quite had enough of Margaret Court so we go another year.
2038: MargieMite 4.0. It’s an even saltier version of MargieMite 3.0. Some people complain that it leaves a bitter aftertaste.
2039: Court announces that she will take back everything she said about LGBTIQ+ people. The PM introduces her to the packed, newly renovated Rod Laver Arena. Hush. 78,900 people sit in an eerie silence. She ambles onstage and doubles down on everything she’s said about LGBTIQ+ people.
2040: Nobody is quite sure how it will come to everyone talking about Margaret Court during the Australian Open. But it just happens.
2041: How should the Australian Open celebrate Margaret Court’s 100th birthday next year?
2042: It’s a right royal brouhaha about what the king should write in Margaret Court’s 100th birthday letter. (Yes, we’re still not a republic!)
2043 onwards: We find that Margaret Court is immortal and this will go on forever.
Let me make it clear that I am the first to endorse humour, satire, and ridicule in respect of public figures; less so for private citizens. But, equally, there is to be a sense of tolerance.
To some, to take one example, there are about 120 injunctions directed against the abomination in the sight of god. That we have legislation to the contrary is indicative of tolerance and recognition of difference but it does not legitimate practices that are deemed abhorrent to some.
There is no prima facie argument that someone returning an Honour has a civic tolerance greater than another party has been nominated to join a given Honour. On the contrary it would seem.
The alternative, for such persons who decide such matters would be to revise the criteria so that Honors might be awarded for A, B, C etc but will not be awarded if the person has exhibited attitudes of the form X, Y & Z. etc.
Yeah. I am sure that some would regard such criteria as a display of tolerance; similar to the treatment of those belonging to specific religions being denied specific Office or occupations not that many decades ago.
We are here looking not at a grant of an honour but a promotion; Scomo has found a way to copy one of his predecessors who promoted a Duke to the giddy heights of and Australian knighthood… Worth a laugh.
THAT act of Abbott’s was the straw that did it for the camel SH. Not the same at all.
One has to have the “right” attitude in addition to a significant public service to be accepted for an award nowadays it seems. The latter no longer serves in itself.
*less so for private citizens*. I guess here doesn’t count.
I am still waiting for information about what tennis tournaments Margaret Court has won since the initial award. I can understand an upgrade when an awardee’s contribution is enhanced, but short of services in the culture wars, what has Court done? Or have I answered my own question?
Court has done the COALition the enormous service of consolidating its vote amongst one of its key constituencies; the bigoted and ignorant.
There is something amiss here, god has not been at all kind to Margaret in her old age. An old piece of jerky comes to mind.
Margaret Court has done nothing other than preach to her flock. She decries the lifestyle of a few in the community at her sermons and without being answerable.
She has sone nothing in the community other than create a storm of riducule, disgust .
She is not deserving of the highest order in Australia, is akin to ABBOT promoting Prince Philipp to a order.
Whomever is on and how they come to the end result of who is deserving and who is not, it shoild be and they should be made accountabl e and explain how and why they come to the conclusion.
Out in the rwal world there are morw people whom have more claims to the honors bestowed,also in passing “how did” Muckracker Murdoch get a gong.
500,000 + people would discount that!