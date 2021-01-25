The government quietly dropped the report on Friday afternoon. And it's easy to see why.

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Last Friday was a busy news day. While all eyes were on the prospect of Australians losing Google search, and the predictable Australia Day culture wars, the government released a report into former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate’s controversial gold Cartier watch bonuses.

Last year's revelations that Holgate gave out bonuses to Australia Post executives in the form of gold Cartier watches (worth a total of $20,000) outraged the prime minister. But, as expected, the report seems to let Holgate off the hook -- somewhat.

What the report says

The outcome of a four-week probe conducted by law firm Maddocks, the report makes some key findings that are very favourable to Holgate.