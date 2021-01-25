The Morrison government has more than tripled the amount of funding it allocates to the National Australia Day Council, with most of it being spent on an ad campaign.

A still from the 'Story of Australia' ad campaign (Image: Supplied)

The council received a total of $14.6 million from the department of Prime Minister and Cabinet in 2019-20 -- a rise of more than $10 million from the previous year.

The council received a total of $14.6 million from the department of Prime Minister and Cabinet in 2019-20 -- a rise of more than $10 million from the previous year.

Most of that funding went to the $10 million ad campaign as part of a review of the Australia Day Council’s communications. The council would not say how much additional funding it's stumping up to continue the campaign this year.