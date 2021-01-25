The ABC's decision to condone the use of the term 'Invasion Day' plays straight into the hands of those unwilling to entertain change.

Protesters at the 2020 Invasion Day rally in Melbourne (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Kudos for an incredible own goal to the person at the ABC who came up with the idea of officially condoning the use of the term “Invasion Day” instead of Australia Day.

The incredibly inflammatory and premature decision is certainly going to polarise the nation further and even set back moves to either change the date or the name of the day.

The whole debate had increasingly begun to move in favour of those wanting a change.