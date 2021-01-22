This isn't the US, and ScoMo ain't Trump lite. Attempts by progressives to paint him as such simply underscore political failings on the left.

With Trump fading into the distance, the attentions of progressives in Australia have turned back to Scott Morrison, a man who has barely figured for months in the political imagination.

With his comments about Australia Day 1788 -- "it wasn't a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels" -- he magnificently brought it all back home and reminded us that, in this new era, we need to talk about ScoMo Derangement Syndrome.

ScoMo is driving progressives nuts -- mostly because Labor is failing so absolutely at providing an alternative -- which in turn makes progressive politics worse, and so on. The fantasy that the Morrison government is some sort of Trump-lite outfit is utterly distorting a political response.