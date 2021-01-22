With Trump fading into the distance, the attentions of progressives in Australia have turned back to Scott Morrison, a man who has barely figured for months in the political imagination.
With his comments about Australia Day 1788 -- "it wasn't a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels" -- he magnificently brought it all back home and reminded us that, in this new era, we need to talk about ScoMo Derangement Syndrome.
ScoMo is driving progressives nuts -- mostly because Labor is failing so absolutely at providing an alternative -- which in turn makes progressive politics worse, and so on. The fantasy that the Morrison government is some sort of Trump-lite outfit is utterly distorting a political response.
