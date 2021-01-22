"Stop playing politics."
His government says it so often, it’s almost a catchphrase, a three-word slogan. Prime Minister Scott Morrison repeated a version of his favourite phrase again yesterday, advising Cricket Australia to stick to sports and not comment on the controversy around Australia Day.
The hypocrisy seems lost on Morrison -- while telling others not to play politics, and assuring his constituents that he has absolutely no plan to play politics, he is, of course, deeply immersed in the political game.
Join the conversation
