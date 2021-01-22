Do as I say, not as I do.

"Stop playing politics."

His government says it so often, it’s almost a catchphrase, a three-word slogan. Prime Minister Scott Morrison repeated a version of his favourite phrase again yesterday, advising Cricket Australia to stick to sports and not comment on the controversy around Australia Day.

The hypocrisy seems lost on Morrison -- while telling others not to play politics, and assuring his constituents that he has absolutely no plan to play politics, he is, of course, deeply immersed in the political game.