A disregard for opposing opinions is becoming increasingly prevalent in left-wing politics.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Despite the public discourse, Michael McCormack’s recent comments -- in which he likened Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests to the Capitol Hill riots -- were not unwarranted.

It’s one of the latest instances in a dangerous culture emerging in Australia, where we subject someone to trial by media because they’ve spoken outside the country’s pseudo collective consciousness.

I support black lives but condemn both the BLM movement and riots at Capitol Hill. It would be hypocritical not to because it means you are accepting violence as a political means, and no "holier than thou" rhetoric can avoid that.