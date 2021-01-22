As Murdoch's newspaper outlets celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration, it's the same-old same-old over at Fox News.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity (Image: AP/Julie Jacobson)

"Democracy prevails" screamed the page one banner headline in the The Australian this morning. "Joe’s In The House" yelled The New York Post. The Wall Street Journal’s main headline was, "Biden Calls for Unity". All representative of the tone of Biden’s inauguration speech. All Murdoch owned.

But at Fox News, the Murdoch clan’s collection of rightwing ratbags, there was a different story. To start with the Biden inauguration concert was carried on all networks except, yep, you guessed it, Fox News.

Lachlan Murdoch and his courtiers preferred not to adulterate the right-wing rubbish spewed nightly by the likes of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to a dying audience.