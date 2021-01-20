A great day’s cricket and a great win by India which showed the ticker, ability and heart to win where Australia couldn’t.
The audience figures were distorted by the late finish to the game -- well after 6.30pm on Seven and Foxtel.
Foxtel’s Cricket 360 program scheduled to start after the 6pm ending to the play didn’t attract 368,000 viewers and top the pay TV night. It was the spillover of the Test and the fact that, like Seven, Foxtel did not adjust the data on Wednesday morning to account for the late finish. That is usually done late morning.
