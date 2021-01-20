A leading Australian coal exporter talks pretty to its Chinese bosses. Direct and honest? Not so much.

(Image: AP/Wang Kai)

Yancoal Australia is one of Australia’s leading coal exporters, and being controlled by a state-owned enterprise in China you'd have thought it would have some found a way around -- or been exempted from -- bans on Australian coal imports that China has issued to punish it for seeking an independent explanation of the origin of COVID-19.

But nope. Not even being part of a major state-owned enterprise has helped (its parent, Yanzhou Coal Mining company, is one of China’s major miners, and its parent is Yankuang Group Company Limited is a corporate descendant from the state-owned restructured Yanzhou Mining Bureau).

Yankuang is the fourth-largest state-owned coal mining group in China. Wikipedia lists its key person as the chairman and “party secretary”.