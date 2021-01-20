Hearing is believing for millions of Americans whose faith in the US president and his sidekicks remains unshaken even though he's down and out.

Roger Stone speaks at a rally of Trump supporters on January 5, 2021 (Image: EPA/Michael Reynolds)

In the last 24 hours of the Trump presidency, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell finally declared Donald Trump to be a liar who fed conspiracy theories to the mob which stormed Capitol Hill on January 6. He also raised the role of other "powerful people".

McConnell didn't name them but they are likely to include infamous Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone and the off-the-charts radio conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, best known for promoting the conspiracy theory that a mass shooting at the Sandy Hook school in 2012 was a hoax.

Stone and Jones both addressed a pro-Trump rally in Washington on January 5, the day before Trump told his followers to go to the Capitol. Stone's message was that the president's enemies wanted "nothing less than the heist of the 2020 election".