The Labor leader loudly and clearly savages the prime minister's lack of intestinal fortitude for not condemning Donald Trump.

Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

In a rare foray into foreign policy, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has hit out at Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “affinity with Donald Trump” and his handling of the United States alliance.

“There is no doubt Mr Morrison put this affinity and his political interests first when he effectively went on a campaign rally stage with Donald Trump in Ohio," Albanese said at Perth USAsia Centre this morning.

Amid shots at Morrison’s indulgence of the Coalition’s more Trumpian impulses, Albanese outlined Labor’s vision for the future of the US alliance during a difficult time.