Joe Biden's presidential inauguration will look unlike any other in US history. Here's what we'll see.

National Guard in Washington ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration (Image: AP/Jose Luis Magana)

It’s being called the “end of an error”: US President Donald Trump's term has run out, to be replaced by Joe Biden and incoming vice president Kamala Harris.

Inauguration day will look very different from previous years, from a huge security presence to limited crowds and an absent outgoing president.

Here’s what’s happened so far, and what to expect.