A massive cash splash from Woodside Energy has coincided with a run of favourable decisions and pledges from the government.

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt and a Woodside Energy development (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch; Woodside Energy)

Political donations are a blunt instrument for wielding power and influence -- there’s no guarantee that putting money into political hands will result in favourable treatment.

Yet Woodside Energy has a history of getting what it wants from governments.

New figures revealed this week show just how much the oil and gas industry has funnelled into the nation’s major political parties, and Woodside is the biggest spender of them all.