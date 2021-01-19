Athletes and officials are pushing for them to happen. But with cases surging and thousands set to attend, the people of Tokyo aren't so sure.

Australian Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell (Image: AP/Lee Jin-man)

A countdown in yellow and green on the Australian Olympics website shows there are just 185 days until the Tokyo Olympics are set to kick off.

But whether the event -- already postponed by a year because of the pandemic -- should go ahead is still up for debate. Athletes and Japanese officials are keen but Tokyo’s residents are less certain. The country had record cases of COVID-19 last week.

This could be the first time since World War II the Olympics are cancelled. International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has said if they don't take place this summer they will not happen.