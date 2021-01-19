As executives prepare for Friday's Senate committee hearing into the news bargaining code, small and regional publishers are still working on getting a seat at the table.

Senator Rex Patrick says he is trying to ensure that small and country news organisations get a say at this week’s Senate committee hearing into the news bargaining code.

Crikey understands executives from Google, Facebook and news executives are due to face the hearing on Friday at the exclusion of other smaller and regional publishers.

But Patrick, who is a member of the committee, said he was confident those voices would be heard at a second hearing, and that the committee was yet to finalise the hearing schedule.