Free-to-air and Foxtel should not be admitted to your homes. Just pull the switch.

Another night of TV lockdown, or that’s what it seems from the couch, and lie-low.

Using the Victorian traffic light ranking system, free-to-air and pay TV (i.e. Foxtel) are orange/red zones and should not be admitted into your home without a period of isolation -- i.e. being turned off at the wall -- unless you are in the green zone streaming from Netflix, Stan, Apple etc where you are free to graze and be sure to find something interesting.

I’m A Celebrity on Ten, with 1.01 million nationally, was the most watched non-news program. The rest of the top 10 national list was news and current affairs and the fourth day of the fourth Test between Australia and India. Seven’s BL game didn’t make the list. (Unlike last year there’s no tennis on Nine yet because of COVID.) The third session of the Test -- which was curtailed by rain in Brisbane late in the day -- averaged 794,000.