China will be certain to take advantage of the divide in the US and any domestic conflict that comes from it.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The storming of the US Capitol will have reinforced the belief amongst the leadership of China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) that the fracturing of the US represents a huge global opportunity for Beijing.

This opportunity began in earnest with the September 11 attacks. It was locked in by the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and it has been accelerated under Donald Trump’s chaotic administration.

Indeed, since June 2018 the CCP under leader Xi Jinping has pushed the line that “the world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century" in its propaganda. This is a way of saying there is an opportunity to be seized; carpe diem, if you like.