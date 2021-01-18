The Trump administration is using its final days to release prematurely declassified reports. Is it cementing a legacy or trying to tie up Biden?

The cover of the declassified US pacific strategy (Image: State Department)

As the administration of Donald Trump shudders itself to pieces like an old jalopy, among the wreckage has been a series of prematurely declassified intelligence reports -- in some cases being released decades early.

As we reported last week, the ABC received a leak of the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy, setting out in particular a tougher stance on China.

Now, according to a report in the UK Telegraph, the administration is planning to release intelligence that alleges China's People's Liberation Army was "running research projects that involved 'cultivating dangerous coronaviruses' in a series of animal species" in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.