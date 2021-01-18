Lip service to the 'freedom of speech' crusade has morphed into a declaration of loyalty (or of submission) to the right.

Donald Trump at a rally on January 6, 2021 (Image: AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

“Look! Over there! Freedom of speech under attack!”

That’s the shouting you can hear from Australia’s right as they desperately try to divert attention from the failed insurrection by their Trumpian allies over the Pacific.

It’s part distraction, part bullying and part trolling. And apparently it's a smart ploy, as plenty of traditional media have fallen for it. The Nine mastheads front-paged the concerns all week, perhaps over-excited about finding unlikely allies in their continued war against the big tech platforms.