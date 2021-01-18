The easiest thing to do is to persuade people to accept something. Maybe they’ll turn a blind eye, or maybe they’ll nod and think “sure, okay”.
People accept things all the time, from sincerely-concerned environmentalists driving fume-spewing cars to fervent anti-socialists wondering when their next stimulus cheque is coming from the government.
Harder than that is persuading people to believe something.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.