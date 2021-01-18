Tournament organisers are adamant things will go ahead. But should it?

Men's tennis champ Novak Djokovic (Image: John Walton/PA Wire)

Three weeks out from the start of this year’s Australian Open, and there’s a worrying sense the tournament could all suddenly go disastrously wrong.

Last night, a fifth person on a flight carrying players into Melbourne tested positive to COVID-19. This was the third flight to have a positive case on board which means there are now 72 players stuck in full 14-day quarantine, unable to leave their hotel rooms to train.

Some players are insisting this rule was never communicated to them and that they would never have come to Australia had they known they could be forced to play a grand slam after two weeks without training. Novak Djokovic, who contracted the virus after partying over the European summer, is demanding better food and support for players.