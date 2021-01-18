If it wasn't for the fourth Test comeback things would have been very tiring indeed...

Virat Kohli (Image: AAP/James Elsby)

Apart from the fourth Test against India which staged another big comeback, TV viewing yesterday was for the sleep challenged, and even then you needed alcohol.

Ten’s I’m A Celebrity clearly won the night with an elimination more than 1.05 million viewers nationally and the most watched program after Seven News and the final session of the Test. I’m A Celebrity is like watching rejects from FM radio breakfast and drive hostings.

Seven still won the night because of the big audience for the hour of news from 6pm (1.51 million) and then the reasonable figures for the BBL game (746,000).