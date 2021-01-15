Want to get a COVID-19 vaccine early? There are ways, but don't be surprised if it lands you on the receiving end of a scam — or worse.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (AP/Esteban Felix

A COVID-19 vaccine opens doors -- from health advantages to international travel to peace of mind. So it should come as no surprise people are pushing to be first in line to get the jab.

Most countries are purchasing vaccines to distribute to their populations based on need, including the Australian government which will reportedly begin doling out the vaccine ahead of schedule in mid-February based on priority.

But abroad, rollouts have already become problematic. In the European Union, distribution has been delayed thanks to red tape, vaccine supply, logistical problems and vaccine hesitancy. In the UK deliveries are taking longer than expected, while in the US only a portion of the doses shipped across the nation has been distributed.