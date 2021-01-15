Without much on free-to-air, viewers have turned to I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here (Image: Ten)

Seven won total people, Ten won the main channels with I’m A Celebrity doing better -- 972,000 viewers, still the most watched non-news program.

Seven’s BBL game didn’t make the national top 10 in any form -- 574,000 was just outside the group. A further 192,000 watched on Foxtel.

And that was the night. Nothing else is worth writing about. Such a weak night. It was the pits. The networks’ digital channels had a combined share of 36.2%, a sign of the desperation among loyal FTA viewers.