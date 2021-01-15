In a new layer of controversy for the North Sydney Olympic Pool, the pool's redevelopment contract has been handed to the company behind Sydney’s disastrous Opal Tower building.

The North Sydney Olympic Pool.

The North Sydney Olympic Pool has spectacular views, a rich history, and plenty of controversy.

The facility became the face of government rorting last year when local mayor Jilly Gibson insisted on national television that the pool -- perched under the Sydney Harbour Bridge -- was “a regional facility” and therefore deserving of a $10 million grant earmarked for female change rooms in rural areas.

Now the council has followed up that controversy with a brand new one. As The Sydney Morning Herald revealed this week, it has handed the contract for the pool’s redevelopment to Icon, the company behind Sydney’s disastrous Opal Tower building.