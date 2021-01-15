The North Sydney Olympic Pool.

The North Sydney Olympic Pool has spectacular views, a rich history, and plenty of controversy.

The facility became the face of government rorting last year when local mayor Jilly Gibson insisted on national television that the pool -- perched under the Sydney Harbour Bridge -- was “a regional facility” and therefore deserving of a $10 million grant earmarked for female change rooms in rural areas.

Now the council has followed up that controversy with a brand new one. As The Sydney Morning Herald revealed this week, it has handed the contract for the pool’s redevelopment to Icon, the company behind Sydney’s disastrous Opal Tower building.