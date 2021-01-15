Crikey wants answers, but our leaders aren't giving any.

Crikey has kept on chasing answers from the people who may be able to curb the Murdoch empire's influence, following our special edition looking into the relationship between Murdoch media and US President Donald Trump.

After being referred from Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese's office to Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland's office, then referred again to assistant minister for communications Tim Watts, Crikey still hasn't received a response.

Previously, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack had referred Crikey to “the very clear statements” McCormack had made this week on social media giants and censorship.