Who is Kurt Campbell – and what does his appointment by Joe Biden mean for US and Australian relationships with China?

(Image: EPA/Shamshahrin Shamsudin)

He might be one of the most important foreign policy figures in the incoming Biden administration, but you’ve probably never heard of him.

Kurt Campbell, a career diplomat who led Barack Obama’s Asia policy, has been tapped as Joe Biden’s co-ordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council. It’s a job more colloquially described as the president-elect’s “Asia tsar”.

Campbell’s appointment is crucial because it could be a sign of the United States taking a more consistently hawkish approach to China, which could in turn have big consequences for Australian foreign relations.