And just like that, we're back on track.

Hiring in Australian businesses is roaring along, raising hopes that 2021 will see the cohort left jobless by the pandemic move back into work. The number of vacancies being advertised in November 2020 was higher than 12 months earlier in each state except Victoria. And Victoria, despite its battle scars, was down just 3%. The unemployed have reason to hope they can find work as the recovery continues.