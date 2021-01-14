Who would have thought 2021 would start with social media users suggesting it was appropriate to kill politicians by firing squad or hang them after Donald Trump lost the US presidential election?
Well it's what's happening across social media with posts of this nature targeting both sides of US politics.
One Twitter user disputed calling the Capitol riots on January 6 an insurrection: "If [the rioters] were 'insurrectionists, Old Sleepy Joes would be hanging from a lamp post.”
